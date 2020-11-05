Home / Breaking News / SAINT LUCIA SURPASSES 100 COVID 19 CASES

SAINT LUCIA SURPASSES 100 COVID 19 CASES

Allin Fevrier November 4, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Saint Lucia’s total covid-19 cases have officially surpassed 100. Eight more cases were identified by health officials, bringing the overall confirmed positive covid-19 cases here to 105, as of the afternoon of Wednesday October 4th 2020. Public health officials insist that a dramatic rise in cases was anticipated, as Saint Lucians emerged from the lock-down and authorities re-started the economy. However, as rising numbers result in both revised protocols and regional travel arrangements, how did we end up here.

