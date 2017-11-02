Saint Lucia Slips to 91 in World Bank Doing Business Report

Doing business in Saint Lucia has not gotten easier in 2018. The annual Ease of Doing Business Index from the World Bank downgraded Saint Lucia from 86 to 91 out of 190 surveyed countries.

What caused the slide?

The Ease of Doing Business index studies the key processes for starting a business. Each component is scored for an overall Doing Business rank. Saint Lucia lost the most ground in the dealing with construction and getting electricity processes.

Dealing with construction permits proved more tedious in 2018 – Saint Lucia dropped 20 points from 2017.A total of 14 procedures are involved that take more than 100 days to complete at a cost of more than $6500. Nonetheless, Saint Lucia leads the Caribbean having the most expeditious construction process.

In 2017, the World Bank flagged Saint Lucia for making the process to get electricity more difficult due to LUCELEC requiring a land registry extract for new customers. Despite other adjustments in 2018, the cost of getting electricity has stymied Saint Lucia’s progress on the Doing Business index. The six procedures to install electricity at an average Castries warehouse could run you more than $40,000. Saint Lucia is still second in the region to Antigua & Barbuda for getting electricity.

Regulations for paying taxes and protecting minority investors improved and there were nominal changes in the other steps for starting a business.

The World Bank again ranks Jamaica number one for doing business in the region.

