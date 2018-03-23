Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union to host overseas team

Press Release:- Exciting news for local rugby and sports enthusiasts as Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union is set to host the 38-member team of the Men’s Rugby of Brown University of Providence, Rhode Island. The group will be arriving on 23 March 2018 for a week full of rugby activities with local rugby clubs and visiting teams from the region. According to Brown University Rugby Head Coach, David Laflamme, touring outside of the U.S. has been part of their rugby programme. They have always contemplated on coming to St. Lucia but were not sure of the local rugby scene.

The Union is looking forward to the visit as this would be the first time that an academic institution from the U.S. will be on a rugby tour in St. Lucia.President of the SLRFU, Roger Butcher, sees this as a great opportunity for local teams to test their play standard against foreign teams. The week of action culminates on 24 March 2018 with Easter 7s where local clubs, men and women, along with guest team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines compete for the championship. Below is the list of activities for the week:

24 March – Easter 7s at La Clery Playing Field from 9 am

25 March – Social activity for rugby players

27 March – 15s Match between St. Lucia Junior Select Team and Brown University at La Clery Playing Field from 3:30pm

28 March – Consultation session with US coaches for student athletes interested in studying in the US at Vide Boutielle Cultural Club La Clery from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm

29 March – 15s Match between St. Lucia Senior Select Team and Brown University at La Clery Playing Field from 6:30 pm

The general public is invited to support these events. All events are free of charge.

March 2018 is a busy month for Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union. Aside from the one week visit, the Union will also be staging a soft launch of the first ever rugby field in Saint Lucia on 18 March. On 30 March, the Union will be holding its Annual General Meeting which will include election of Executive Committee Officers.

