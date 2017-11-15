Saint Lucia represented at 13th World Rugby General Assembly

PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucia was represented at the 13th World Rugby General Assembly held at Royal Garden Hotel in London, England on November 13 and 14, 2017. Mr. Roger Butcher, President of the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union, attended the meeting along with other Presidents of unions from around the world who are members of World Rugby. The theme of the gathering reflects World Rugby’s strategic objectives to “Protect, Grow, Inspire” the rugby family and stakeholders worldwide.

The auspicious assembly gives opportunity for all Member Unions to synchronize with the global objectives of the sport’s governing body. World Rugby’s presentations discussed global development of the sport which included accelerating women’s participation in rugby on and off the field and player welfare which have always been part of World Rugby agenda.

The Assembly preceded the Rugby World Cup 2023 host selection announcement scheduled for November 15, 2017. This was surely the topic of choice among attendees at the Assembly while socializing. Among the three bidders (Ireland, France and South Africa), South Africa received the nod from technical review group appointed by World Rugby. The recommendation will be presented to the Council (composed of member Unions) who will then decide whether to accept or ignore the recommendation.

Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union is included under the regional association Rugby Americas North that entitled for 2 out of the 39 votes. The 2019 Rugby World Cup was awarded to Japan in 2009 and will be held September 20 to November 2 2019, in Tokyo, Japan.