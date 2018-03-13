Home / News Updates / SAINT LUCIA REMOVED OFF THE EU TAX HAVEN BLACK-LIST
Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond

SAINT LUCIA REMOVED OFF THE EU TAX HAVEN BLACK-LIST

Rehani Isidore March 13, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr Ubaldus Raymond has confirned Saint Lucia’s removal from the EU tax haven blacklist.

Raymond who address the issue at a special press briefing on 13 March was in a celebratory but cautious mode, pointing out the work that lies ahead in ensuring compliance with EU tax standards.

