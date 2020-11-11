Home / Breaking News / SAINT LUCIA RECORDS SECOND COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

SAINT LUCIA RECORDS SECOND COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Allin Fevrier November 10, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

As of November 10th 2020, Saint Lucia has recorded over 140 cases of the Corona Virus, and now 2 deaths. Furthermore, this is following a huge spike within the country where within the span of just a month, cases have jumped from 28 t0 over 100. The public is advised to remain safe and to follow protocols to prevent contraction of the virus.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 148 cases of Covid-19, with the first death being that of a 47 year old male from Micould with underlying medical conditions, and the second being a 78-year-old Gros Islet resident.

More on this Later

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SAINT LUCIA RECORDS CASES #143 TO #148 OF COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE This afternoon Tuesday November 10, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved