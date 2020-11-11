SAINT LUCIA RECORDS SECOND COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

As of November 10th 2020, Saint Lucia has recorded over 140 cases of the Corona Virus, and now 2 deaths. Furthermore, this is following a huge spike within the country where within the span of just a month, cases have jumped from 28 t0 over 100. The public is advised to remain safe and to follow protocols to prevent contraction of the virus.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 148 cases of Covid-19, with the first death being that of a 47 year old male from Micould with underlying medical conditions, and the second being a 78-year-old Gros Islet resident.

