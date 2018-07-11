Home / News Updates / SAINT LUCIA RECORDS ROBUST TOURISM GROWTH
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Tourism, Dominic Fedee

SAINT LUCIA RECORDS ROBUST TOURISM GROWTH

Rehani Isidore July 11, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Tourism officials are basking in the latest statistics of the industry. Double digit growth in tourism has been recorded for the month of May 2018 over that of last year.

According to the latest figures the yachting sector out performed all other sectors with growth of more than thirty percent.

