Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Tourism, Dominic Fedee
SAINT LUCIA RECORDS ROBUST TOURISM GROWTH
Rehani Isidore
July 11, 2018
News Updates, Top Stories
2018-07-11
Tourism officials are basking in the latest statistics of the industry. Double digit growth in tourism has been recorded for the month of May 2018 over that of last year.
According to the latest figures the yachting sector out performed all other sectors with growth of more than thirty percent.
