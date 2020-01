The royal Saint Lucia police is reportedly investigating the tragic death of a pedestrian who struck by a pick-up in Morne Do’r Jacmel on Saturday January 18th 2020. The road fatality comes amid a recent raft of traffic collisions on the Saint Lucia’s roads, which has stoked renewed calls for positive behavioural change to alleviate the astounding road accident statistics. Law enforcement officers are once again imploring Saint Lucians to observe the rules of the road and exercise caution.