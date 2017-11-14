Saint Lucia records Highest Homicide Count, Stabbing Victim Succumbs at Hospital

29 year old Kernius Charlery reportedly succumbed at hospital on November 14, days after being admitted for stab wounds.

On November 11 Charley and Miguel Scotland, 26, were embroiled in a violent altercation in Odlum City at Bois Patat, Castries. Both men sustained multiple injuries including stab wounds during the fight.

Charlery was allegedly stabbed in the neck and Scotland was inflicted with a stab wound to the torso. The two were transported to hospital via ambulance and were each listed in critical condition.

Kernius Charlery’s passing moves the homicide toll to a record tying 52 to date.