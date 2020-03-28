SAINT LUCIA RECORDS FOURTH CASE OF CORONA VIRUS

PRESS RELEASE
As of March 27, 2020, the World Health Organization reported a total of 509, 164 confirmed
cases of COVID-19 globally with 23, 335 deaths. There are now 81, 137 confirmed cases in the
region of the Americas. The affected region includes Dominican Republic (581), Haiti (8),
Barbados (26), Jamaica (30), Cuba (80), Dominica (11), Grenada (7), Trinidad and Tobago (66),
Guyana (5), Antigua and Barbuda (7), Bahamas (10), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (1),
Guadeloupe (96), Martinique (81), Puerto Rico (79), Saint Barthelemy (5), Aruba (33), Saint
Martin (13), US Virgin Islands (19), Cayman Islands (8).
As of this week Saint Lucia commenced testing for COVID-19 in country and the first batch of
tests were conducted on Friday, March 27. To date, twenty-nine (29) tests were done with
twenty-eight (28) being negative. On Saturday, March 28 the Laboratory Director at the Ezra
Long Laboratory of the Owen King EU Hospital reported one positive case which brings our
national total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to four (4). This is the first positive case from
local testing.
The individual is a 49 year old female national, nurse by profession, with a travel history to the
United Kingdom. She returned to Saint Lucia on Saturday, March 21 and was placed in
quarantine during which time she developed a cough and samples were taken for testing. Her
results have confirmed that she is positive for COVID-19 and she has since been transferred into
isolation. The individual is doing well and she is in good spirits. The Department of Health is
currently undertaking routine contact tracing as required by our protocol.