SAINT LUCIA RECORDS FOURTH CASE OF CORONA VIRUS

PRESS RELEASE

As of March 27, 2020, the World Health Organization reported a total of 509, 164 confirmed

cases of COVID-19 globally with 23, 335 deaths. There are now 81, 137 confirmed cases in the

region of the Americas. The affected region includes Dominican Republic (581), Haiti (8),

Barbados (26), Jamaica (30), Cuba (80), Dominica (11), Grenada (7), Trinidad and Tobago (66),

Guyana (5), Antigua and Barbuda (7), Bahamas (10), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (1),

Guadeloupe (96), Martinique (81), Puerto Rico (79), Saint Barthelemy (5), Aruba (33), Saint

Martin (13), US Virgin Islands (19), Cayman Islands (8).

As of this week Saint Lucia commenced testing for COVID-19 in country and the first batch of

tests were conducted on Friday, March 27. To date, twenty-nine (29) tests were done with

twenty-eight (28) being negative. On Saturday, March 28 the Laboratory Director at the Ezra

Long Laboratory of the Owen King EU Hospital reported one positive case which brings our

national total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to four (4). This is the first positive case from

local testing.

The individual is a 49 year old female national, nurse by profession, with a travel history to the

United Kingdom. She returned to Saint Lucia on Saturday, March 21 and was placed in

quarantine during which time she developed a cough and samples were taken for testing. Her

results have confirmed that she is positive for COVID-19 and she has since been transferred into

isolation. The individual is doing well and she is in good spirits. The Department of Health is

currently undertaking routine contact tracing as required by our protocol.