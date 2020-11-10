SAINT LUCIA RECORDS CASES #143 TO #148 OF COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE

This afternoon Tuesday November 10, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of six new

cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 148.

Case #143 is a 47 year old male from the Micoud district

Case #144 is a 32 year old female from the Castries district

Case #145 is a 40 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #146 is a 69 year old male from the Castries district

Case #147 is a 59 year old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #148 is a 40 year old male from the Laborie district

Case #143 was in care in hospital for health complications during which time he was tested for

COVID-19. He died earlier today and is Saint Lucia’s first recorded COVID-19 death. The

remaining five individuals presented at a health facility where they were assessed and tested for

COVID-19. They were placed in quarantine while awaiting their test results. At this point, the

contact tracing team has been unable to establish an epidemiological link of these six cases to any of

our prior cases, but investigations are on-going. As per protocol, these individual have been placed

in isolation.

An additional four recoveries were recorded this afternoon bringing the number of active cases currently

in country to 101. At present, there are two COVID-19 cases in critical care and all other active cases

remain stable.

The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to once again emphasize the importance of:

– frequent hand washing or the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

– wearing of a face mask which covers both the nose and mouth

– maintain a six foot physical separation from others

– seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms

– avoid contact with people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes

available.