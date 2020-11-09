SAINT LUCIA RECORDS 10 NEW COVID-19 CASES – NUMBERS SKYROCKET

PRESS RELEASE

Today, Monday November 9, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of ten new cases of

COVID-19. The total number of cases diagnosed in country to date now totals 141.

Case #132 is a 28 year old female from the Micoud district

Case #133 is a 29 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #134 is a 22 year old female from the Castries district

Case #135 is a 15 year old male from the Dennery district

Case #136 is a 55 year old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #137 is a 68 year old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case #138 is a 48 year old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #139 is a 47 year old female from the Babonneau district

Case #140 is a 21 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #141 is a 29 year old female from the Soufriere district

All of the cases, following being tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine to await their test

results. Eight of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links

have been established for these eight cases. Cases #133 and #140 are linked to case #89. Case #134 is

linked to case #97. Case #135 is linked to case #86. Case #136 is linked to case #113. Cases #137 and

#138 are linked to case #120. Case #139 is linked to case #100. As per protocol, these individuals have

been placed in isolation. These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in country to

109. At present, one of the active cases is in critical care and all the remaining active cases are stable.

As testing for COVID-19 continues and cases are being diagnosed it is important to note that a wide

range of ages and communities are being impacted across the island. This virus is new to our population

and as such we all have reduced immunity to the virus making us as a nation highly susceptible to

infection. This requires us doing all necessary measures to minimize our exposure to the virus. Though

everyone is at risk, the elderly, people who are obese as well as people living with conditions like

hypertension, diabetes, asthma and other chronic illnesses need to be particularly careful.

It is important that we all make every effort to daily practice the guidelines for infection prevention and

control which include:

– frequent hand washing with soap and flowing water or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

when handwashing is not possible

– wearing a mask when in public and ensuring it covers both the mouth and nose

– maintain six foot physical separation from others, which is about two arm’s length apart

– seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms which include fever, cough, shortness

of breath, sore throat

– avoid contact with people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms

All these practices when done together will significantly reduce the likelihood of being infected with the

virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes

available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at

468-5309/468-5317 respectively