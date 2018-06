The Saint Lucia Olympic Committee held their General Assembly at its Headquarters, in La Clery, on Tuesday, June 12th.

A number of reports were approved including the approval and adoption of the Executive Report, approval and adoption of the Audited Financial Statements; reappointment of the incumbent auditor and General business of the SLOC Inc.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit