Saint Lucia observes International Day for the Elderly

GIS – CLUB 60, AND OTHER SENIOR GROUPS CONVENED AT THE COMFORT BAY SENIOR CITIZENS HOME.

The International Day for the Elderly is an opportunity to highlight the important contributions that older people make in society, and to raise awareness of the joys and challenges of aging in today’s world.

On Oct. 1, Saint Lucia joined the world in celebrating older persons with a creole exhibition at the Comfort Bay Senior Citizens Home.

Minister with responsibility for Culture, Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose, emphasized the need for people to respect and honor the elderly.

“As a young person, I was taught to honor my father and my mother so that my days may be long on this earth. This is what is lacking in our society today. Many young people do not regard our seniors who have worked and contributed to society, supported our culture, and preserved our history,” she said. “The seniors of this society are very important to us which is why the government has taken up the responsibility of ensuring that your wellbeing and care is nothing short of your expectations.”

The event brought together members of Club 60 and Mothers and Fathers Groups from the south.

The theme for the 2017 International Day for the Elderly was “Stepping into the Future, Tapping the Talents.”