Saint Lucia National Youth Council hosts Youth Entrepreneurship Symposium “YES x Talks”

(PRESS RELEASE) – In commemoration of Saint Lucia Business Month and Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) the St. Lucia National Youth Council (SLNYC) will be hosting a Youth Entrepreneurship Symposium entitled “YES X TALKS” sponsored by Invest St. Lucia.

The symposium under the theme “Promoting an Entrepreneurial Culture- Innovation and Creativity” will take place on Saturday 18th November 2017 at the UWI Open Campus, Morne Fortune, Castries from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The symposium will seek to develop the entrepreneurship abilities of young people by means of lectures and engaging conservation. YES x Talks will allow for young business minds to network with other youth in business and gain insight on the business sector from a professional standpoint therefore developing/improving the business methodologies in various aspects of business among young entrepreneurs.

At YES x Talks participants will gain meaningful industry insight by business professionals from institutions as such Mr. Neil Serieux, Training and Development Officer of BELfund, Mr. Irvin Springer, Business Development Manager of 1st National Bank, Mr. Christopher Roberts, Project Coordinator of CARCIP and Ms. Sancha Raggie, Marketing Manager of Massy Group.

One of the main highlights of this event will be an open panel discussion with panelist; well-known young entrepreneurs in the persons of Ms. Madison Morrison – Shoe Rehab, Mr. Lamar Sifflet – Verve, Ms. Taribba do Narcissento – Meme Bete and Ms. Laurah John – Jua Kali Ltd.

The public is encouraged to register for the event via the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yes-x-talks-tickets-39221845596

St. Lucia National Youth Council is elated to be hosting this activity as part of Saint Lucia Business Month and to be working with some of Saint Lucia’s best young entrepreneurs to share knowledge and advice to other aspiring young business people.