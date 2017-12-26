Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates Youth Fest winners and organisers

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council wishes to congratulate the coordinators of Youth-fest for an exceptionally executed event on Sunday 17th December 2017.

Youth-fest is an annual competition which provides an opportunity for young singers to showcase their talent.

This year, ten (10) young persons from the Teens category and ten (10) from the Twenties participated in the event, performing as per the rules, an original song of theirs. These artists made it through the Final after being selected from over 50 submissions.

Artists showcased arrangements from a range of genres, most of whom used theatrical performances to introduce their song. The event also featured entertainment from various local dance groups and vocal artists.

Congratulations are also in order to the winners of the two categories.

In the teens category the first runner up was Jamal Joseph and Vince Joseph and the winner was Deshawn Augustin.

In the twenties category the first runner up was Brendon Charlery and the winner, Johnnel Leo. The overall youth Youth Star award was captured by performer Johnnel Leo.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council again congratulates both the organizers and participants, and we look forward to continually support this and other youth initiatives which seek to develop the young people of Saint Lucia.