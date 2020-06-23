A new political party is looking to shake up the political landscape, with what it says is a new way of doing business. The St. Lucia national party (SNP) says it will make the will of the people central to its decision making.
A new political party is looking to shake up the political landscape, with what it says is a new way of doing business. The St. Lucia national party (SNP) says it will make the will of the people central to its decision making.
A 15-month-old infant is nursing injuries after a residential fire on Saturday. The blaze is …