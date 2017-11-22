Home / News Updates / SAINT LUCIA MUSIC ARCHIVES LAUNCHED

SAINT LUCIA MUSIC ARCHIVES LAUNCHED

Rehani Isidore November 22, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The National Archives Authority of St. Lucia is establishing a St. Lucia music and entertainment archives. On November 22, the Authority invited musicians, artistes and teachers to donate items to the library for preservation.

Albums, manuscripts, and photographs were submitted. Director of the Mamai la Kaye band Augustin “Charley” Julian says the archive will also ensure the legacies of artistes live on after their death.

Artistes are urged to donate to the music library. The sound archive is part of efforts to preserve Saint Lucia’s heritage.

 

