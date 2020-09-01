Saint Lucia has a new tourist attraction and landmark. That’s with the grand unveiling of Saint Lucia mural at pointe Seraphina by invest Saint Lucia on Friday. The launch marks the culmination of a project that has been years in the making.
Saint Lucia has a new tourist attraction and landmark. That’s with the grand unveiling of Saint Lucia mural at pointe Seraphina by invest Saint Lucia on Friday. The launch marks the culmination of a project that has been years in the making.
The long-awaited rebate promised to mini-bus drivers has finally been disbursed. But bus drivers are …