Saint Lucia launches its 2018 Jazz Festival in Martinique

[Press Release] Monday, March 5 the L’arobase, Bateliere Plazza Fort-de-France was home to the much-anticipated Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Martinique launch.

The Event was held under the auspices Saint Lucia’s Consul General to Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guyana, Her Excellency Johanna Salton.

Saint Lucia’s delegation included representatives from The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, The Events Company of Saint Lucia, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina by Capella, Marigot Beach Club and Dive Resort and Rex Resorts.

The Consul General in her remarks to the audience acknowledged the strong ties between Martinique and Saint Lucia, making special reference to the overwhelming support and patronage the Martinican people have given to the festival.

The packed room of journalists, members of the arts fraternity, travel agents and tour operators were officially introduced to the 2018 jazz lineup by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Sales Manager Ernie George. The invitees were also treated to a preview of the festival with the evening’s entertainment provided by saxophonist and vocalist Barbara Cadet, a performer at the 2018 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. Two other 2018 performers attended the Jazz launch namely, Saint Lucian musician, composer and arranger, Luther Francois and French jazz pianist/singer and composer Frantz Laurac.

Adding to the excitement of the event’s proceedings were special giveaways provided by Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Beach Resort, Alize Inn and Saint Lucia Distillers. Rhum Clément (Groupe Bernard Hayot) and L’arobase were also sponsors of the launch event.

“The Martinique Saint Lucia Jazz relationship is now 26 years old and is showing no signs of dwindling, the people of Martinique love Saint Lucia and Saint Lucia Jazz, events like this provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ties and build on our beautiful shared history” stated the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Marketing Manager for the French Caribbean Annie Lefroy.

Martinique has consistently produced the highest number of foreign visitors to the island for the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. The country is also the single largest regional market for Saint Lucia’s tourism recording over 25,000 stay-over arrivals in 2017.

