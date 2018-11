The Ministry of Health has responded to a sweeping E.coli outbreak in the United States linked to romaine lettuce and has issued public advisories against the sale and consumption in Saint Lucia. Health officials have not confirmed any local infections, but are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention, if they develop known symptoms which range from fevers to diarrhea, after exposure to the bacteria.

