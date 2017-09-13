Saint Lucia Internationally Ranked as a High Quality Nationality in a Just Released Global Report

Castries-September 13, 2017- Saint Lucia has improved its rank from a Medium Quality to a High Quality nationality on the second edition of the Henley & Partners – Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI), which was unveiled at a major international event in London today.

The QNI is the first index of its kind to objectively rank the value of every nationality of the world in terms of legal status in which to develop your talents and business.

According to Henley & Partners, the shifts in the High Quality category of the index are most significant and are due mainly to the recent Schengen visa liberalization.

Henley & Partners have invested heavily in the index because of its belief in the countries, as well as its desire to continue to present a positive program across the globe.

“What that does for Saint Lucia, is that it improves Saint Lucia’s overall position to potential clients and investors, who are looking to invest outside their home countries, and looking for the power that the passport provides, freedom of movement, quality of life, and opportunities available in Saint Lucia,” says Henley & Partners Member Partner for Saint Lucia, Attorney-at-Law, Mark D. Maragh.

The report also states that as many as 17 nationalities which previously belonged to the Medium Quality tier have improved in value and are now classified as High Quality; St. Lucia being one of those nationalities, rising 22 ranks from 86th to 64th place. This is especially important, as St. Lucia is one of the few islands to host a citizenship-by-investment program (CIP). Head of the CIP in St. Lucia, Nestor Alfred, is referencing this latest global report and St. Lucia’s phenomenal performance as a clear indication of the future success of the country’s CIP programme.

“ Saint Lucia being part of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, sees this report as being very crucial with regard to the next step of the CIP. Saint Lucia being ranked in the High Quality category says a lot, with regard to the QNI’s critical Pillars-Peace and Stability, Economic Strength and Human Development,” explains CEO of the CIP, Nestor Alfred.

Among the other nationalities that have risen to the High Quality tier are Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The QNI is relevant and of interest to all individuals, and a vital resource for those who are financially independent and wish to enjoy the benefits of alternative citizenship, as it provides assistance in selecting the most valuable second or third nationality.

“For Saint Lucia, the QNI shows prospective investors that Saint Lucia does posses the desired requirements to be part of the our CIP programme. For that, I believe the QNI report is fundamental to our CIP programme,” expressed Alfred.

In light of our struggling economies and the search for alternative routes to direct foreign investment the CIP in St. Lucia, as in other Caribbean Countries has been widely accepted as an ideal pillar for future economic growth and wealth creation for generations to come.

About the Henley & Partners – Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index

The Henley & Partners – Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI) provides a comprehensive ranking of the quality of nationalities worldwide. To gauge the opportunities and limitations that our nationalities impose on us, the QNI measures both the internal value of nationality, which refers to the quality of life within a nationality’s country of origin, and the external value of nationality, which identifies the diversity and quality of opportunities that nationalities allow us to pursue outside our countries of origin.

The QNI will be of interest to anyone who would like to know how their nationality performs in comparison to others and is interested in the local, regional and global opportunities, mobility, life chances and limitations of their nationality. It is of significant interest to financially independent individuals who wish to acquire the benefits of an alternative citizenship; the QNI provides assistance in selecting the most valuable second or third nationality for themselves and their families.