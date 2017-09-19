Saint Lucia Impacted by Hurricane Maria

Residents at Talvern, Babonneau responded to a downed coconut tree that damaged a home caused tropical storm force winds by #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/NsAEcajlJo
#HurricaneMaria battered coastlines sending dangerous storm surges and high waves. pic.twitter.com/Dq0vo2UZbl
Hurricane force winds caused power outages across Saint Lucia. #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/v6TexxadEV
#HurricaneMaria storm surge breached Castries Harbour sending debris on the main roads. pic.twitter.com/5mJkE2EvpZ
Flood waters affected residents in Bexon, Castries. No reports of injuries or loss of life. #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/PqAaJzX3mm
