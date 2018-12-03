[SLTA] – Saint Lucia has been named the 2018 World’s Leading

Honeymoon Destination. The island was bestowed the honour at the World Travel

Awards (WTA) Grand Final 2018 porgramme in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday, December

1, 2018. Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mr. Nicholas John, received the

award on the island’s behalf.

The destination was nominated among the top Honeymoon hotspots around the world,

including Cartagena de Indias, Colombia; Jamaica; the Maldives; Maui, Hawaii, USA;

Mauritius; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; and Paris, France. This is the island’s tenth World’s Leading

Honeymoon Destination Award, but only its first title since 2010. No other destination has won the coveted title as many times – Saint Lucia’s closest rival is Mauritius, which has won four times.

Acting CEO of the SLTA, Mrs. Tiffany Howard, said “This award puts Saint Lucia in a class

of its own in the area of Honeymoons and Romance. To be named amongst the most

amazing destinations in the world is a huge honour, but topping them all to win this title

is a very gratifying achievement.”

To commemorate the award, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) unveiled a

massive billboard outside the Hewanorra International Airport on Sunday, December 2,

2018 announcing its most recent title and highlighting some aspects of the island that

won its acclaim as the leading honeymoon destination.

On September 23 this year, Saint Lucia was named the WTA Caribbean’s Leading

Honeymoon Destination which put the island in contention for the World title.

The World Travel AwardsTM is the most prestigious and sought after awards programme

in the global travel and tourism industry. It was established in 1993 to acknowledge,

reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, marking 2018

as the 25th anniversary of the World Travel Awards programme.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

