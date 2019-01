The minister with responsibility for external affairs is doubling down on Saint Lucia’s decision to not recognize the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro was sworn in for a second six-year term on Thursday. Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun says while Venezuela remains a friend, Saint Lucia cannot ignore the ongoing crisis that country.

