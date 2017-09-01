Saint Lucia CXC results show 1% increase in Pass Rates

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) results are in and the 2017 records indicate an overall pass rate in technical and general levels of 73.3% for Saint Lucia.

Students are excelling in Art subjects but Mathematics continues to see saw a drop-in performance.

The 2017 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) results show a 1.89% increase in the pass rate when compared to 2016.

5 students wrote the exam electronically for the first time.

The standardized test is an entry-level exam for acceptance to a tertiary level education institution and is a yardstick used by the private sector for job applicants.

This year, the Gros-Islet Secondary School recorded a marked improvement in its pass rates.

The pass rates for the various subjects ranged from 46.31% to 100%.

While Math grades are down, students scored full marks in Industrial Technology Mechanical and Religious Knowledge.

Over 200 students wrote Science subjects-the pass rates ranged in the low 60s, with Integrated Science 60%, Physics 59%, and Chemistry 61%.

Students also excelled in the Arts subjects.

Now that the results are in, public education officials hope curriculum officers and respective schools take stock of their instructional practices and formulate strategies to improve grades in the various subject areas.