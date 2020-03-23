Home / Breaking News / SAINT LUCIA CONFIRMS 3RD CASE OF COVID-19

SAINT LUCIA CONFIRMS 3RD CASE OF COVID-19

Allin Fevrier March 23, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

In a Press Conference held at GIS, the CMO has confirmed that Saint Lucia now has it’s third case of Covid-19. The person in question is a foreign national who was isolated upon arrival.

She also explained further that the individual is being treated and is recovering well.

“From the information we got, we will provide further information later on as our teams are  on the ground, but she was isolated – not within our hotel, because as you are aware our hotel only opened up on Friday, but she was  under home isolation because she lives alone and she has been alone since,” the CMO told reporters.

 

Further Info on this is tonight’s news simul-cast.

