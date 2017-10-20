Saint Lucia College Fair 2017

GIS – THE COLLEGE FAIR WILL BE HELD ON NOV. 1 AND 2 AT THE FINANCE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTRE.

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations will be staging the annual Saint Lucia College Fair in November.

Participating in this year’s college fair will be representatives from local educational institutions and institutions from the Caribbean region. The theme of the fair is “Empowering a Nation Through Education.”

The objectives of the fair are to help prospective students and their parents make informed decisions about further education; provide interested Saint Lucians with an opportunity to discover the diversity of higher education in the Caribbean; provide interested participants with career guidance counseling conducted through structured interviews that assesses the participants’ interests, skills, values, career decisions and lifestyle preferences; limit the amount of time and money spent when applying to tertiary institutions; and to provide regional institutions with a unique opportunity to diversify their student population by recruiting a high caliber of students from Saint Lucia.

The public is invited to attend the fair at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, Castries on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to meet with the recruiters and advisors from the participating institutions.

For information please contact the Human Resource Development Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation, and Gender Relations, on the fourth floor of the Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries; or at 468.5229/468.5434/468.5430/468.5431.