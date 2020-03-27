SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL ROLLS OVER TO 2021

(Press Release)
Taking full account of the economic and public health implications associated with
the spread and containment of COVID-19, the Government of Saint Lucia held
several consultations with representatives of the carnival community, regarding the
best possible strategy for Carnival 2020.
In so doing, the Government sought a broad consensus which would serve the best
interests of the festival’s presenters, promoters, participants, producers and
partners. It was generally agreed that the global environment was still highly
unpredictable and that nothing should be done which would compromise local
efforts at containment.
Among the issues shaping the discussions are:
• International travel restrictions
• Competing regional events
• Reduced disposable income of patrons
• Availability of Government funding for Carnival 2020
• Availability of sponsorship support
• Preservation of brand and product standing
• Carnival Stakeholders responsibilities.
Considering these issues, the Government of Saint Lucia, while recognizing the
cultural and economic importance of the festival, has decided that it would be in
the best national interest if Saint Lucia Carnival 2020 is postponed to July 2021.
In keeping with this decision, the St. Lucia Carnival Bands Association has agreed
that its members will present their 2020 portrayals in 2021, and indicated that prepaid
purchases, deposits, and other similar payments will be honoured. Individual
stakeholders are expected to communicate directly with patrons and revelers
regarding the rollover to 2021.
Consistent with this decision, the Government of Saint Lucia will continue to
monitor the global and domestic situation with a view to staging alternate events
later in 2020 which might create economic opportunities for affected carnival
producers. Meanwhile, the Government urges all Carnival Stakeholders to take
full advantage of the extended lead time in anticipation of an enhanced Saint Lucia
Carnival experience in 2021.
The Government thanks all our various carnival organizations, bands and creative
industry persons who have used their platforms to assist, in sharing information on
COVID-19 to the public.