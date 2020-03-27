SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL ROLLS OVER TO 2021

(Press Release)

Taking full account of the economic and public health implications associated with

the spread and containment of COVID-19, the Government of Saint Lucia held

several consultations with representatives of the carnival community, regarding the

best possible strategy for Carnival 2020.

In so doing, the Government sought a broad consensus which would serve the best

interests of the festival’s presenters, promoters, participants, producers and

partners. It was generally agreed that the global environment was still highly

unpredictable and that nothing should be done which would compromise local

efforts at containment.

Among the issues shaping the discussions are:

• International travel restrictions

• Competing regional events

• Reduced disposable income of patrons

• Availability of Government funding for Carnival 2020

• Availability of sponsorship support

• Preservation of brand and product standing

• Carnival Stakeholders responsibilities.

Considering these issues, the Government of Saint Lucia, while recognizing the

cultural and economic importance of the festival, has decided that it would be in

the best national interest if Saint Lucia Carnival 2020 is postponed to July 2021.

In keeping with this decision, the St. Lucia Carnival Bands Association has agreed

that its members will present their 2020 portrayals in 2021, and indicated that prepaid

purchases, deposits, and other similar payments will be honoured. Individual

stakeholders are expected to communicate directly with patrons and revelers

regarding the rollover to 2021.

Consistent with this decision, the Government of Saint Lucia will continue to

monitor the global and domestic situation with a view to staging alternate events

later in 2020 which might create economic opportunities for affected carnival

producers. Meanwhile, the Government urges all Carnival Stakeholders to take

full advantage of the extended lead time in anticipation of an enhanced Saint Lucia

Carnival experience in 2021.

The Government thanks all our various carnival organizations, bands and creative

industry persons who have used their platforms to assist, in sharing information on

COVID-19 to the public.