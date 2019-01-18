SAINT LUCIA BOASTS RECORD BREAKING ARRIVAL FIGURES

Tourism officials are touting a major milestone for the industry – a record-breaking 1.2 million visitors in 2018. Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee says the arrival figures were driven by astounding growth in cruise visitor arrivals.
