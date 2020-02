Minister for tourism Dominic Fedee feels vindicated following the announcement of two new exclusive British Airways flights to service St. Lucia. The news comes following the virgin Atlantic pullout in 2019. The St. Lucia tourism authority is hailing this development following some public back-lash over the planned introduction of a hotel accommodation fee. Fedee says St. Lucía is poised to reap the fruits of its labour with an ongoing marketing initiative and new airlift.