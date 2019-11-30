Home / Breaking News / SAINT LUCIA AND TAIWAN TRADE SHOW

SAINT LUCIA AND TAIWAN TRADE SHOW

Allin Fevrier November 29, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The 12th edition of the St. Lucia/Taiwan partnership trade show is now underway.
The annual event is organized by the department of commerce, in collaboration with the embassy of the republic of china on Taiwan.
The trade show seeks to highlight the wide range of quality goods and services from both countries.
The 2019 edition features many small local businesses with goods and services on display.

