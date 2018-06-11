Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association rewards its Swimmers

Press Release- The Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association hosted its Annual Awards Sunday June 10th at the Harbor Club in Rodney Bay. Special invited guests, Senator Fortuna Belrose, Minister in the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the President of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee; Donovan Williams Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports and Director of Sports Patrick Mathurin were present at the ceremony and presented awards to the various recipients’.

The dynamic duo Elijah Williams of Vybe Radio and Liz Anne De Beauville sportscaster of Helen Television Service hosted the event, which staged welcome remarks by Vice President of SLASA Paula James, Coache’s Speech by Henry Joseph of Sports Academy, musical rendition by Delron St. Jules, the showcase of talent by the SLASA Swimmers, key note speaker Denis St. Clair Past President of the Volleyball Association and the presentation of awards.

The theme chosen for the proceedings was to SWIM HARD DREAM BIG targeting swimmers with a thought to guide their continued efforts in the sport.

The first category of awards went to recognizing swimmers who participated in The Carifta Swim Championship, CCCAN, Fina Worlds, Fina Junior Worlds, OECS Swim Championship and The Goodwill Championship. These swimmers were presented with Certificates of Participation.

Following the presentation of certificates were awards for effort. These included the Team Player Award going to Omar Alexander and Most Improved Swimmer going to Antoine Destang. Coach David Peterkin captured the Coach of The Year Award with HilroyEmanus being honored with the Pat Charles Award.

The recipients of The Best Swimmer Stroke Awards went to Jayhan Odlum Smith and Katie Kyle in Butterfly; Terrel Monplaisir and Mikaili Charlemagne in Backstroke. Devin Boodha and Terrel Monplaisir tied for the Male Breaststroke and Naima Hazell Female Breaststroke. Jean Luc Zephir and Mikaili Charlemagne in Freestyle and Terrel Monplaisir and Katie Kyle in the Individual Medley.

Walking away with the Male and Female Age Group Awards were Antoine Destang and Fayth Jeffrey in the 8 and under, Karic Charles and Jasmine Steide in the 9 – 10, D’Andre Blanchard and Naima Hazell in the 11 – 12 age group. Joining the pack were Jayhan Odlum Smith and Katie Kyle in the 13 – 14, Devin Boodha and Mikaela Casimir in the 15 – 17, Jonathan Calderon and Vernessa Eugene in the 18 and Over age group categories.

The highlight of the awards were the presentation of the swimmer of the year awards. Antoine Destang stole the Junior Male Swimmer of the Year with Naima Hazell capturing the Junior Female Swimmer of the year award. The Senior Male Swimmer of Year was Jayhan Odlum Smith and Senior Female Swimmer of Year was Katie Kyle.

The Saint Amateur Swimming Association is grateful to so many, who contributed to swimming in 2017 and the Awards ceremony. The association recognized The Harbor Club, The National Lotteries Authority, Saint Lucia Olympic Committee, Lucelec, The Oliver Gobat Foundation, Flow, the talented Delron St. Jules, Decorator Davis Felix, Coach Henry Joseph, Sabrina Odol, Cheryl Dorville, John Mc Lennon, Elijah Williams, Liz- Anne De Beauville, The Media, all its coaches, officials and parents who have contributed in one way or another.

The association is now ready to roll out its developmental program dubbed Naje St. Lisi led by Developmental Officer Yasmin Tyson and looks forward staging the 2018 awards with additional categories in recognition of efforts by the fraternity members.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

