Saint Lucia ‘2nd least Corrupt Country’ in the Caribbean, 8th in the Americas – Trading Economics

TradingEconomics.com released new data indexing the level of corruption in more than 190 countries.

According to TradingEconomics.com, the ‘Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be. A country or territory’s rank indicates its position relative to the other countries and territories in the index.’

Saint Lucia ranked number 2 in the Caribbean and 8th in the Americas as the ‘least’ corrupt country.

Saint Lucia is the 35 least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. [The] Corruption Rank in Saint Lucia averaged 24.43 from 2007 until 2016, reaching an all-time high of 35 in 2016 and a record low of 21 in 2008.

St Lucia scored 60 points out of 100 on the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. Corruption Index in St Lucia averaged 68.71 Points from 2007 until 2016, reaching an all-time high of 71 Points in 2008 and a record low of 60 Points in 2016.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be. A country or territory’s score indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

https://tradingeconomics.com/st-lucia/corruption-rank