Ryan Goodman leads St. Lucia to victory in the U15 Windward Islands Cricket Tournament

Ryan Goodman topped scored for St. Lucia in their match against Grenada on Sunday December 10th with 42 runs in the Windward Islands U15 Cricket tournament. Daren Sammy Jr. followed with 19 and Noelle Leo finished with 13.

In the end, St. Lucia went for 159 in 47.2 overs.

The 13 member squad is being captained by Ackeem Auguste, with Sky La Feuille as vice-captain. Goodman is the only other player to repeat for this year’s tournament, which ends on Sunday December 17th 2017.

Meanwhile Grenada were all out on 95, which means St. Lucia won their first game of the tournament by 64 runs.

In bowling, Sammy Jr. took 2 for 5 in 5 overs.

Defending champions, St. Lucia will play Dominica on Monday.

