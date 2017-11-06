[ESPNcricinfo] Guyana notched up their second win of the season after chasing down a target of 39 in 14.5 overs against Windward Islands in Gros Islets. Veerasammy Permaul‘s four-for triggered a Windward slide in their second innings as they slipped from 163 for 4 to 244 all out, setting up an tiny chase for Guyana that they completed with seven wickets to spare.

Windward Islands seemed on course for setting a sizeable total when Kirk Edwards was striking a half-century in a 58-run stand with Roland Cato, but then 19-year-old Sherfane Rutherford struck before Permaul dismantled the middle and lower order, and just like that Guyana needed 39 for victory.

In their chase, although Guyana tottered to 30 for 3, the target was never going to cause too much concern.

Rutherford, in just his third first-class game, caused Windward Islands plenty of problems in their first innings too, taking 6 for 32 to help knock them out for 151. While seven of Guyana’s batsmen did not get into double digits in their reply, the four who did made it count: Chandrapaul Hemraj made 50, Anthony Bramble fell 10 short of a maiden first-class hundred, Vishaul Singh made a seventh first-class ton, and that man Rutherford got his first first-class fifty. As a result, Guyana pushed on to 357 and put themselves well on course for victory even at that halfway stage.