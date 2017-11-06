Windward Islands seemed on course for setting a sizeable total when Kirk Edwards was striking a half-century in a 58-run stand with Roland Cato, but then 19-year-old Sherfane Rutherford struck before Permaul dismantled the middle and lower order, and just like that Guyana needed 39 for victory.

In their chase, although Guyana tottered to 30 for 3, the target was never going to cause too much concern.

Rutherford, in just his third first-class game, caused Windward Islands plenty of problems in their first innings too, taking 6 for 32 to help knock them out for 151. While seven of Guyana’s batsmen did not get into double digits in their reply, the four who did made it count: Chandrapaul Hemraj made 50, Anthony Bramble fell 10 short of a maiden first-class hundred, Vishaul Singh made a seventh first-class ton, and that man Rutherford got his first first-class fifty. As a result, Guyana pushed on to 357 and put themselves well on course for victory even at that halfway stage.