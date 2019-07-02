RUGBY- NATIONAL TEAM FOR OLYMPIC QUALIFIER ANNOUNCED

The Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) three and a half years ago, put forward a strategic plan in an effort to reach Tokyo, Japan in 2020. This weekend the Saint Lucia National Female Rugby 7s team will be taking part in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Rugby 7s Olympic qualifier in the Cayman Islands. The two day competition takes place on the 6th and 7th July 2019.

In preparation for this weekend the female team of the SLRFU have over the last three years participated successfully in a number of international competitions.

SLFRU would like to thank the many persons who made this journey possible:

Cox & Company, always willing to aid in transport to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Le Sport, Body Holiday Spa and Resorts, giving extensive time off and sponsorship to their employees dedicated to the sport.

LUCELEC for their sponsorship of the LUCELEC Michael Mathurin Challenge, for we can only grow via our local tournaments, before we can get to regional and international.

Saint Lucia Lottery who assisted financially for all the international tournaments.

The Ministry of Sports

Senator the Honourable Fortuna Belrose and the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee.

Dame Pearlette Louisy, one of the first influential Saint Lucian females supporting our females.

Mo and Simon Boulterare now the females’ biggest fan! They have assisted with much needed equipment, boots on two occasions for the players, a coach from the UK for a short period, a new playing kit and much more.

Stepanie Lambert-Montague and the Montague for the donation of the signature balls for the female team.

Coaches of the SLRFU, Garner Felicien, Colvis Samuels, Jerry Charles and Renetta Frederick have over the years moulded some of these female players.

Our present coaches, Wayne Pantor and Chantel John. Both excellent in game knowledge and skill set if players.

Zhenya C. Allain, team physiotherapist for the past 14 years, both on and off the field.

All friends and well-wishers who have and continue to support our efforts towards our goals.

The SLRFU President, Mr. Roger Butcher, congratulates the 12 ladies chosen to represent Saint Lucia on this ostentatious occasion. The team consists of the following: Loianna Alexander, Marline Cherry, Renetta Frederick, Winnie Della Rene, Electra Marcelle (captain), Kameka President, Mary Roberts, Marissa Wilfred, Genesis Alfred, Kisha Edgar, Kera Dornelly and Shawnette St Juste. Accompanying them will be Team Physiotherapist and Assistant Manager, Zhenya C. Allain; Coach, Wayne Pantor and President of SLRFU and Manager Roger Butcher.