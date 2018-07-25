Home / Sports / Rugby: FINALS OF THE SLRFU COMMUNITY 7s GAMES THIS SUNDAY

Rugby: FINALS OF THE SLRFU COMMUNITY 7s GAMES THIS SUNDAY

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 25, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

On Sunday 29th July 2018, the St. Lucia Rugby Football Union will be hosting the Finals of the Community 7s Rugby Games. 

This Final round will be held at the Marigot  playing field on Sunday from 10:00 am onwards.

Local teams expected to compete include The Whiptail Warriors RFC – Male and Female Teams, The Rogues RFC Male – Team, The Body Holiday RFC -Female Team and the VBCC Rugby Football Club – Male and Female Teams.

The purpose of this Community 7s is the Unions continued efforts to expose the island, in different communities, to the sport of rugby.

 
Admission is FREE and all are invited to support.

