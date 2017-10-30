RSS still committed to protect

The Regional Security System (RSS) has stressed its commitment to protecting the stability of the region, despite facing some financial challenges.

Minister of Home Affairs, Legal Affairs and National Security in St Lucia, Senator Hermangild Francis, said while there was a well-laid-out response structure, it could be threatened by inadequate and uncertain assets.

He was speaking at the 35th anniversary service of the RSS held at Bethel Methodist Church, Bay Street, St Michael, yesterday.

“The training and practising of our response actions is also subject to uncertainty due to persistent resource uncertainty. While noting our economic challenges in the region, I must place on record our profound gratitude to the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland and France as well as international development partners such as the European Union, United Nations’ agencies and the Caribbean Development Bank for their continued assistance to the RSS,” said Francis.

He also said the RSS was adapting to the changing security landscape that included increasing sophisticated criminal threats.

“The increased sophistication in criminality . . . has a cyber or digital nexus. In this regard, on August 18, 2017, the RSS operationalised the digital forensics lab to conduct accurate analysis of electronic data that is critical to law enforcement investigations and successful prosecutions,” he added. (TG)

Source – [Nationnews]