50 Recruits Have Started Training To Become Police Officers. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Course Number 36 Got Underway At The Training Academy On October 2nd. The Recruits Will Undergo Six Months Of Intensive Training At The La Toc Based Academy. This Is The First Cohort Of Successful Candidates To Undergo Psychometric And Polygraph Testing.

