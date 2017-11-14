RSLPF TO BEEF UP NUMBERS DURING FESTIVE SEASON

Amid resource constraints, the Royal Saint Lucia does not expect to deviate from its pattern of maximum deployment of police officers during the 2017 festive season.

Apart from the near record-setting homicide rate, the uptick in robberies and burglaries, particularly at business establishments is of paramount concern.

The high command at a press conference on Monday, November 13 confirmed what has become common knowledge – that the Christmas season always presents the opportunity for criminals to come out in full-force.

Non-operational units, like the police band and immigration departments are expected to be deployed during the Christmas season to beef up active duty numbers.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will have assistance during the Christmas season from the recently established City Police unit.