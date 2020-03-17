RSLPF PUTS OUT IMPORTANT MASS CROWD SAFETY NOTICE FOR EVENTS

VIA RSLPF ON FACEBOOK

MASS CROWD ACTIVITIES NOTICE

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the general public that with immediate effect, NO mass crowd events or other social gatherings, will be approved by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, or any other designated authority. Permission for all previously approved activities is hereby revoked, in keeping with the guidelines set out for mitigating the spread of COVID19. These provisions will remain in effect from today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice.

We urge persons to adhere to the precautionary measures set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to minimize the risk contracting the virus. Remember, in case of an emergency, contact the nearest medical facility, or the emergency lines at 999/ 911.