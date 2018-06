RSLPF MISSES OUT ON TRADEWINDS TRAINING – AGAIN!

Saint Lucia is once again missing out on the us government’s Tradewinds.

The annual exercise focuses on countering transnational organized crime and practicing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Saint Lucia’s exclusion is part of the us government’s withdrawal of assistance for the local police force following the crime fighting offensive Operation Restore Confidence.

