RSLPF COMMUNITY BRANCH TAKE PART IN READING ACTIVITIES AT LABORIE GIRLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

RSLPF COMMUNITY BRANCH TAKE PART IN READING ACTIVITIES AT LABORIE GIRLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Stephy Anius May 14, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The southern division of the community branch of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force is using the power of the written word to fight crime. A special initiative aims to reach out to students through reading.

 

