Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to Host “Meet The Commissioner” town hall in Fond St. Jacques

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will be hosting its “Meet The Commissioner” town hall meeting on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6: 00 p.m. in Soufriere.

The meeting will take place at the Fond St. Jacques Community Center.

All residents of Fond St. Jacques and environs day, are invited to this meeting where they will have the opportunity to meet the executive of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.

The “Meet The Commissioner” town hall meeting is a community policing initiative where citizens have the opportunity to voice their concerns and suggestions about crime and policing in their respective communities.