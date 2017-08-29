Home / News Updates / Rotaract Launches Adopt a Child Program

Rehani Isidore August 29, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Rotaract Club of Saint Lucia initiated its inaugural “Adopt a Child Scholarship Program” on Saturday August 26th 2017.

Through the program, the club not only donates school stationery to less fortunate students but also offers an educational mentorship initiative.

The Rotaract Club of Saint Lucia wants to cut education costs for underprivileged families. The club launched its “Adopt a Child Scholarship” Initiative; and gave students school supplies to start the term. [Watch video]

The club was chartered in 1985 with the mission: “Fellowship through Service”. Club Officials hope to continue the program annually.

Rotaract is a service club for young professionals ages 18-35. It brings together youth to develop solutions to community challenges and have fun through service.

