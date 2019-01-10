A resident of Rosehill, Castries is appealing to the authorities for assistance in removing the mounting piles of garbage outside his home. The man also wants community members to stop dumping trash at his door.
A resident of Rosehill, Castries is appealing to the authorities for assistance in removing the mounting piles of garbage outside his home. The man also wants community members to stop dumping trash at his door.
Police Chief Severin Moncherry and National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis appear to be at …