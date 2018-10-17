ROADSIDE LANDSCAPING A DANGER TO MOVING TRAFFIC

One Campaigner Is Calling On The Authorities To Take Action To Reduce The Damage And Injury Being Caused By The Wrongful Use Of Weed-Eaters. The Machines Which Are Very Popular, Are Known To Have Damaged Vehicles And Injured Persons.
