Road works near the Dennery School Complex along the Dennery Highway

Rehani Isidore November 22, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that road works will be carried out near the Dennery School Complex along the Dennery Highway on Wednesday November 22nd, 2017 from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

This is to facilitate the installation of Traffic Signs, Speed Humps and Pedestrian Crossings along this section of the highway.

All road users are asked to exercise caution and be guided by the road signs during the execution of these works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused.

