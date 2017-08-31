Road Fatality Victim Identified, Leysel Charlery Deterville Burned Alive in Freak Auto Crash

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday, August 31, 2017, about 3:00 a.m. at Marisule, Gros Islet.

The incident involved one motor vehicle, a grey Nissan X-trail, which was travelling southbound from Gros Islet towards Castries. Initial reports indicate that the motor vehicle veered off the road and subsequently caught ablaze.

Of the two occupants, the driver sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital.

Leysel Charlery Deterville, a twenty seven (27) year old resident of Bishop’s Gap, Castries, the front seat passenger, was trapped beneath the flaming motor vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for later today.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to eleven (11). Investigations are ongoing in this matter.