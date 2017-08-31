Home / News Updates / Road Fatality Victim Identified, Leysel Charlery Deterville Burned Alive in Freak Auto Crash
Leysel Charlery Deterville, 27 of Bishop’s Gap, Castries

Road Fatality Victim Identified, Leysel Charlery Deterville Burned Alive in Freak Auto Crash

Rehani Isidore August 31, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday, August 31, 2017, about 3:00 a.m. at Marisule, Gros Islet.

The incident involved one motor vehicle, a grey Nissan X-trail, which was travelling southbound from Gros Islet towards Castries. Initial reports indicate that the motor vehicle veered off the road and subsequently caught ablaze.

Of the two occupants, the driver sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital.

Leysel Charlery Deterville, a twenty seven (27) year old resident of Bishop’s Gap, Castries, the front seat passenger, was trapped beneath the flaming motor vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for later today.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to eleven (11). Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Thomas, Sangakkara secure Tallawahs’ playoffs berth

[ESPNcricinfo] Jamaica Tallawahs 157 for 5 (Sangakkara 69, Powell 43) beat St Kitts and Nevis …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved